Summer made a comeback on Tuesday, but now the stage is set for some storms!
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies with warm and breezy conditions will continue this evening ahead of a cold front approaching from Wisconsin. Clouds will thicken up quickly after midnight, followed by a round of showers and thunderstorms that will pick up in earnest after about 2:00 AM. No severe weather is expected, but the storms will likely contain heavy downpours and some gusty winds and will continue into the morning commute on Wednesday.
Temperatures overnight will fall into the middle and upper 60s, with a southwest wind at 10-20 mph.
Wednesday
Be prepared for some heavy downpours and wet roads on the Wednesday morning commute. Early commuters will deal with the most widespread wet weather, which will then shift its focus to the Thumb and I-69 by mid-morning. The last of the rain will clear out by lunchtime, followed by returning sunshine for the afternoon and evening. Rainfall amounts will mostly check in at 0.25" or less, but some locally higher amounts will be possibly where showers and storms are heavier.
The passing cold front won't lead to a dramatic temperature drop initially, but it will wipe out the humidity. Highs in the low 80s will make for a pleasant afternoon, with a southwesterly wind continuing at 10-20 mph.
We'll really begin to feel the effects of the cold front on our temperatures on Wednesday night. Mostly clear skies will carry us through the night, as temperatures take a below-average dip into the mid 40s! At least it will give us a chance to shut the air back off for a bit!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
