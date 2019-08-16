Typical August weather returned on Friday, but it has set the stage for a few storms.
Overnight
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will make their way through Mid-Michigan overnight as an area of low pressure and cold front sweep in from Lake Michigan. Some of the passing storms could pack heavy downpours and frequent lightning, so don't be surprised if you're jostled out of your sleep!
Mild conditions will persist, with lows settling into the mid 60s.
Saturday
An isolated shower will be possible first thing on Saturday morning, but the majority of the overnight storms will be over and done with by 6:00 AM. From there, clouds will decrease through the remainder of the day.
Returning sun will keep things warm again, with high temps punching into the low and middle 80s.
