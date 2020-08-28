Thunderstorms continue to present the threat of severe overnight, but they're the last hurdle between us and a much nicer weekend!
Overnight
Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms will track through Mid-Michigan during the first half of the overnight period. Storms will again be capable of producing damaging winds and large hail, along with heavy downpours. The chance is low, but an isolated tornado will also be possible, so make sure that you have a way of receiving weather warnings as you head to bed.
Thunderstorms will track east of the region after 3:00 AM, leaving a few stray showers behind into Saturday morning. Lows will take a cooler turn by daybreak, dipping to the low 60s with a WSW wind at 5-15 mph.
Saturday & Sunday
The storms, the heat, the humidity, kiss them all goodbye for the weekend! With a pair of cold front passing east of the region on Saturday, we'll break back into partly to mostly sunny skies after a few leftover morning showers. That front will also usher in a cooler air mass, and more importantly a much less humid one! High temperatures will climb only to the mid 70s, starting a trend back toward more Fall-like conditions.
That trend will pick up steam on Saturday night as even cooler air pours in across the Great Lakes. Mostly clear skies are expected, and get those windows open for some great sleeping conditions! Lows will dip to the low to mid 50s in most areas.
A similarly refreshing air mass remains in place on Sunday. Expect partly cloudy skies for the second half of the weekend, with highs trending pretty well below average in the low 70s! If the humid conditions kept you inside most of the week, that will not be a problem for the weekend! Get out there and enjoy it!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
