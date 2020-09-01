Hello Mid-Michigan! We are tracking rain showers and thunderstorms in the area.
We break down the forecast below.
Tonight
This evening the rain and storms are approaching and moving through the region. The precipitation will continue to move through in a scattered fashion.
Any storms that develop may become strong to even severe. A marginal risk is in place for portions of Mid-Michigan to account for this. The primary threats will be heavy rain, strong winds and hail.
Make sure to have a way to get alerts tonight in case any get issued in your area.
Low temperatures tonight will drop into the 60s.
Wednesday
We will be waking up with the clouds and rain showers for the morning hours. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies.
The rain will gradually end toward lunch time and temperatures are expected to climb in the 70s to lower 80s.
Partly cloudy skies will hold for the second half of our Wednesday.
