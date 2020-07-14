Pleasant weather continued for us on Tuesday, but now we're looking ahead for some storms as a new heat wave looms on the horizon.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies will continue overnight as a clod front slowly approaches from central Wisconsin. Despite that, dry conditions will prevail into Wednesday morning, and you can even get away with keeping the windows open for one more night.
Temperatures will settle into the middle and upper 60s with a light southerly wind at 5-10 mph.
Wednesday
The daytime period on Wednesday will stay dry, but we'll see that change later in the evening. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine from the morning commute all the way to the evening drive, and be ready to flip the air conditioning back on.
Temperatures will climb to the middle and upper 80s during the afternoon, with a SSW wind increasing a bit to 6-12 mph. Along with the rising temperatures, we'll notice a little bit of an uptick in humidity levels.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms will stray in along parts of US-127 and eastern M-55 late Wednesday evening, likely after 9:00 PM. Showers and storms will then become more numerous during the overnight period into Thursday morning. Heavy downpours and gusty winds will be possible, but no severe weather is expected at this time. Lows Wednesday night will remain warm and muggy in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.
You can get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast 24/7 right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.