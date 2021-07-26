Hazy sunshine and hot temperatures on Monday will take a backseat to scattered thunderstorms as we move into Tuesday.
Overnight
Clouds will increase overnight as high pressure departs and a disturbance over Minnesota tracks toward the state. Locations north of the Tri-Cities will see those clouds give way to a wave of thunderstorms around 5:00 AM, which will persist into much of Tuesday morning. Plan on giving yourself some extra commute time!
Lows will dip to the mid 60s, with humidity creeping back up a bit.
Tuesday
A cold front dropping in from our north could bring a few showers and t-storms, especially in our northern counties, as we get closer to the morning commute on Tuesday. Some could be on the stronger side.
Showers on Tuesday won't be an all day thing, so you will have plenty of dry time during the day. Our best time frames look to be the early morning hours and then again into the afternoon and early evening during peak heating.
How quickly the first round of showers and t-storms moves through in the morning and the amount of clearing we can manage early afternoon will depend on how much development we see for "round two" of storms into the later afternoon and early evening. Damaging winds, hail, and heavy rain would be the main hazards with any storm development.
Temperatures will slightly fall behind a passing cold front going throughout the day. Low 80s south with some north of the Bay only reaching the mid to upper 70s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(0) comments
