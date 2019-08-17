Good evening/night Mid-Michigan! We welcome you to the weekend.
We kicked off the weekend on a positive note with a good amount of sunshine!
We take a turn for more clouds & stormy weather to finish the weekend. The heat and humidity make a return as well.
We break down the forecast below!
Tonight
Clouds will slowly increase going into the overnight hours with a chance for a shower or t-storm into Sunday morning; especially along I-69.
Lows will be down into the mid 60s.
Sunday
The first half of the day looks to stay mainly dry. Still could have a few showers or t-storms present.
Better chances will present themselves going into the afternoon and evening hours.
Some of these storms could be on the stronger side. Some strong winds, hail, and heavy downpours will be the main threats. A marginal risk for severe weather is currently in place from the Tri-Cities and points south for Sunday.
Temperatures will be hot. Back into the mid 80s; feeling like the upper 80s closer to 90. Dew points climbing back into the 60s will make humidity levels uncomfortable.
Winds will be breezy out of the southwest around 10-20 mph, gusting to 25+ mph.
Chances for t-storms will decrease going into the overnight. Lows will be back into the mid 60s.
Monday
An early shower or t-storm may linger from Sunday into the early morning hours. Skies are expected to begin clearing out into the afternoon.
Partly cloudy skies going into the afternoon with temperatures looking to reach into the low 80s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
