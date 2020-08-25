We stayed hot on Wednesday, but the humidity took a brief break. Notice I said brief, though. Humid conditions will return for the middle of the week, along with some showers and storms.
Clear skies will eventually give way to scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. This comes as a frontal boundary that sunk south on Monday night, begins to lift back toward the northeast and through the Great Lakes as a warm front. Isolated thunderstorms may develop as early as 3:00 AM, but more activity is likely near daybreak and into the Wednesday morning commute.
Temperatures will take a comfortable dip to the low 60s overnight with humidity remaining fairly low.
Grab an umbrella on your way out on Wednesday morning, and be prepared to deal with some occasionally heavy downpours here and there. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will make their way gradually east through mid-afternoon, before ending just in time for the evening drive. Some of the storms could become severe, with the greatest threats coming from gusty winds and hail. Make sure to stay weather aware throughout the day, keep tuned to TV5 on air and online for updates!
Temperatures will be held back slightly by more abundant cloud cover, landing in the low 80s for most of us. It will become much more humid too as dew points return to the middle and upper 60s behind the passing warm front.
Partly cloudy skies will resume on Wednesday night, but it will be a steam bath! Lows will only drop to the low 70s, with a WSW wind at 10-15 mph.
