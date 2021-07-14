Good Wednesday evening/night Mid-Michigan! You've reached the halfway point of the week, we hope it has been going good so far!
After a brief break from the rain and storms, Storm chances look to return going into tonight through late week.
Here's the latest forecast!
Evening/Tonight
Tonight is when the weather story becomes a little more unsettled. Increasing clouds from the west will be the story for the evening hours. Despite a pop up t-storm or two, we stay dry through midnight.
After midnight, a line of showers and storms will move into the region from the west, coming into our US-127 counties first.
Some of these storms could pack a punch with there being a possibility for severe weather. The main impact out of any of these storms will mainly by strong wind gusts and heavy downpours. Some small hail will also be possible. Tornado chance will be slim to zero for this round of storms.
Lows will be unseasonably mild as well in the upper 60s near 70.
Thursday
The line of showers and thunderstorms from the early morning will begin to weaken as it moves east after crossing Lake Michigan and looks to eventually be reduced to a few showers by the later morning.
However, the winds flowing away from those dissipating storms, otherwise known as an outflow boundary, will be key in helping to aid more development of shower and t-storms by the afternoon and early evening.
The better coverage of the second round of storms look to favor from the Tri-Cities and south. These storms also do have the chance to be severe with strong wind gusts and the possibility for an isolated tornado (however, this chance is very low).
Highs Thursday will also reach lower to middle 80s, being a touch cooler than Wednesday. Breezy conditions will transpire with a southwest wind from 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph at times.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
