Happy Wednesday We hope you've had a great week so far. You made it to the halfway point.
While today has been nice with sunshine, many areas could still use some rain. Tonight, we'll have another opportunity for rain which will last into Thursday morning.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
We expect this evening to remain fairly dry, with the best rain chances holding off in Mid-Michigan until the overnight period as a cold front gets set to pass through from the northwest.
Although we cannot rule out having a few rain showers and perhaps a thunderstorm this evening.
After midnight, showers and thunderstorms will move across the region lasting into our Thursday morning.
Some thunderstorms that do develop could become strong to possibly severe, with a marginal risk in place for portions of Mid-Michigan. This means isolated severe weather is possible, with the main threats being strong winds, hail, heavy rain and frequent lightning.
Overnight low temperatures will fall into the lower to middle 60s.
