Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week and hope Tuesday is just as nice.
Sunday and Monday provided a nice break from active weather after Saturday's severe storms, but rain is returning to the forecast as we get our Tuesday underway. Despite that chance, rain today won't be for everyone and there will be more time spent dry than wet.
Today & Tonight
Showers and thunderstorms developed to our northwest late last night and while they had plenty of juice when they first developed, they have been and are expected to continue to diminish as they move into lower Michigan this morning. While we have seen a few showers here and there, the coverage should be fairly spotty. Track any rain with our Interactive Radar!
Temperatures are in the 60s and 70s this morning, so we're starting very mild today. And thanks to our warm start, we should manage highs in the lower and middle 80s this afternoon despite mostly cloudy skies in many areas to start the day.
As a frontal boundary sinks southward today and as lake-breezes develop, we should see scattered showers and thunderstorms develop here and there during the afternoon and evening. The key word will be scattered, so no need to cancel anything at this point. Just keep an eye out later today.
There is an isolated risk for severe storms today, and the Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal Risk for the entire TV5 viewing area. But as mentioned before, this will only be a risk where storms develop. Damaging winds will be the main threat today.
Any storms should diminish into the overnight, leaving us with partly cloudy skies, light wind, and some patchy fog. Lows will settle in the 60s for Wednesday morning.
Wednesday Night & Thursday Rain Chance
The bulk of the day on Wednesday should be dry and we should enjoy plenty of sunshine, too. Highs should be similar in the lower and middle 80s and humidity won't be too uncomfortable.
What we will be watching is showers and thunderstorms that develop to our west later in the day Wednesday that will dive southeast from Wisconsin.
Based on current trajectories, it appears the worst of that will move through portions of West Michigan, but there is still a chance we could see some rain in our area.
There is a risk for strong to severe storms, along with a risk for flash flooding, as these storms pass through late in the night and early Thursday. The worst risks for both severe storms and flash flooding are in West Michigan, but it's still close enough for us to pay attention. Damaging winds and hail would be the main threats.
There is still plenty of time for things to change in this situation, especially the path of these storms, so we'll keep our eyes on it.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
