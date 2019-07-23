Happy Tuesday! We hope you had a great start to the week and we hope the rest of the week is just as nice.
We started today with sunshine, by the afternoon clouds continued to roll in with a few rain showers and thunderstorms. More rain and the chance for thunderstorms will continue this evening.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue this evening before coverage diminishes shortly after sunset.
With the scattered coverage, it will be a good idea to keep an eye on the radar if you are venturing out this evening.
No severe weather is expected, but some small hail is possible in any stronger cells that develop, along with a few stronger wind gusts.
Once the storms diminish later this evening, clouds will begin to move out and we'll stay quiet through the overnight period. Expect lows to land in the 50s once again, with the possibility of some patchy fog developing overnight into Wednesday morning.
