Storms will bring us into the holiday weekend, but will they stick around for the rest of it?
Overnight
Showers and thunderstorms will begin to spread across the region after midnight, some of which could be on the stronger side. The threat of severe weather has scaled back quite a bit, but an isolated storm with damaging winds and small hail will remain possible along with the threat of heavy downpours in any of the storms.
Temperatures will remain mild, dipping only to the middle and upper 50s as a warm front inches closer to the region.
Saturday
Showers and thunderstorms will continue on Saturday morning, making for some headaches for Memorial Day weekend travel or other early outdoor plans. Storms will begin to taper off during the afternoon, with just a few isolated storms remaining possible along I-69 and across the Thumb until mid-afternoon.
Mostly cloudy skies early in the day will gradually give way to a more even share with sunshine in the afternoon as another surge of Summer-like air rolls in. Highs will top the upper 70s for the majority of the region, with a few locations possibly topping 80.
