Rough and tumble conditions are still expected this evening as scattered thunderstorms roll into the state. Once they're gone though, get used to seeing the sun!
Tonight
Storms will continue in earnest until about 2:00 AM, followed by mostly cloudy skies into daybreak. Temperatures will remain warm and muggy, with lows only dropping to the upper 60s. Breezy conditions will persist outside of storms, with westerly winds at 10-20 mph.
Weekend Forecast
Mostly cloudy skies on Saturday morning will give way to increasing sunshine in the afternoon. This as high pressure settles in over the Great Lakes. Temperatures will remain very warm in the mid 80s, but with lower humidity than we experienced on Friday evening.
Dry weather should largely hold through Saturday afternoon. It's worth noting a few models kick up a few hit and miss showers during the latter half of the day, but that doesn't appear to be a sure thing at this time. We'll call the afternoon dry for now, but we'll update as necessary.
We should clear our skies out even more Saturday night into Sunday with a beautiful second half of the weekend in store.
Skies should be mostly sunny all day long on Sunday with high temperatures running just a bit cooler in the afternoon. Lower and middle 80s should be the target in most areas with cooler values near the lakeshore.
