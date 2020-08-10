Good evening/night Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a wonderful weekend.
Rain and t-storms are in the forecast for this evening. Some strong to severe will be possible.
Good news is we lose some of the humidity into mid-week.
We break down the forecast below!
Weather Alerts
Flood Alerts are in play for several Mid-Michigan counties.
Get the latest on any watches or warning for your area here.
Also keep tabs on any developing showers and/or t-storms with the Interactive Radar.
Tonight
A cold front will continue to track to move through the region overnight.
Showers and storms will begin to diminish and move east past midnight, with just a lingering rain chance continuing into our Tuesday morning.
Still heavy rain and some gusty winds with any lingering storms.
Make sure to stick with us at TV5 and we will keep you updated.
Overnight low temperatures will drop into the middle and upper 60s.
Tuesday
We could have a few lingering showers for the earlier morning hours. Most will drying out by this point.
Decreasing clouds expected later into the afternoon. This should give way to some sunshine to end out the day.
Highs Tuesday will reach back into the low 80s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
