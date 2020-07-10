We're getting a break from the relentless heat, but we're still working on the humidity. Storms will continue tonight, but will set us up for a much nicer weekend.
Weather Alerts
FLASH FLOOD WATCH in effect until 8:00 AM Saturday for the following counties: GENESEE, HURON, LAPEER, SANLIAC, TUSCOLA.
Tonight
As an area of low pressure and a cold front continue to track slowly east across the state, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms to continue. Storms are not expected to be severe, but will be capable of producing torrential downpours and rainfall rate exceeding one inch per hour. this could lead to localized flash flooding, especially across the Thumb and along parts of I-69 where heavy thunderstorms struck on Thursday night. Warm temperatures and very high humidity will provide the moisture for storms to utilize, and will keep a steamy feeling in the air.
Storms will become more isolated overnight, but will remain possible until around daybreak, especially across the Thumb. Low temperatures will dip to the mid 60s.
Weekend Outlook
Where we broke the heat wave with highs below 90° on Friday, we'll give the humidity the boot over the weekend! Decreasing clouds will give way to plentiful sunshine on Saturday, and it will remain very warm with highs in the mid 80s. The key difference will be a drop in the humidity, lending to a much more comfortable day overall.
Partly cloudy and pleasant conditions will continue on Saturday night. You may even be able to get away with opening the windows with lows headed for the low 60s!
The chance for a few thunderstorms will return on Sunday afternoon amid a mix of clouds and sunshine, but we'll keep it comfortable! Highs in the low 80s!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
Stay warm, everyone!
