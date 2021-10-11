After a Summer-like Monday, we're on the lookout for Summer-like storms overnight!
Tonight
After a brief window of clearing skies on Monday evening, clouds will fill back in after 8:00 PM as a potent low pressure system approaches from the southwest. An isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible west of the Tri-Cities as early as 10:00 PM, with more widespread storms expected across Mid-Michigan after midnight. Torrential downpours and gusty winds will be possible with any of the overnight storms, but an isolated storm or two could become severe.
The greatest chance for severe weather will generally fall over western Michigan, but anywhere along and west of I-75 could be at risk of damaging winds and small hail. With all of the recent heavy rain though, we may experience localized flooding into Tuesday morning.
Outside of scattered showers and storms, expect mostly cloudy skies with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.
Tuesday
Scattered showers along with a few rumbles of thunder will be possible through much of the day on Tuesday. Although our cold front will pass by during the first half of the day, some wrap-around showers spinning around the backside of our area of low pressure should keep spotty showers in the forecast for the afternoon and evening.
With mostly cloudy skies tomorrow, we should see a cooler day compared to Monday, with highs only expected to be in the mid 60s to near 70.
Showers should come to an end into Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, with clearing skies expected into the Wednesday morning commute.
Lows Tuesday night will drop back into the 50s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.