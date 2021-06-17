Our top stories for Thursday night include COVID-19 capacity and masking restricting ending early, Crime Stoppers trying to solve a fatal double shooting, and Bryan Bachman has your First Warn 5 Forecast.

After a few dry days, we'll be getting some rain out of overnight showers and thunderstorms.

Tonight

Showers and some stronger thunderstorms will move in during the overnight, although the severe chance is still very low-end.  Do expect some heavier downpours and stronger wind gusts at times.  These showers will bring some decent measurable rainfall, with totals between around 0.2 to 0.3 inches (up to 0.5" is not out of the question under a heavier downpour).

Rain Totals

Lows will be kept mild thanks to mostly cloudy skies and the rain.  Most places will settle into the mid 60s.

Lows Tonight

Friday

Our Friday forecast, especially in the afternoon, is a tricky one, with the evolution of our rain chances in the morning playing a critical role in what happens the rest of the day. 

Rain Friday morning

Sometimes in these situations with a good rain in the morning with clouds that linger, that acts to stabilize things for the rest of the day, and it's possible that happens tomorrow, with minimal showers and storms developing in the afternoon. 

However, if we can get the rain to move out quickly, break into some sunshine and heat up, while also getting the cold front to come through at the right time, it's possible we see scattered storms develop during the late afternoon and evening. If that happens, some of those storms will have a chance to be on the strong to severe side. 

Severe Outlook Friday

Simply put, there are ingredients available for severe weather tomorrow, but we'll need all the puzzle pieces to fit just right for it to occur. We'll keep you posted. Gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rain would be the expected threats.

High temperatures on Friday should still manage to warm into the 80s for the afternoon and evening hours as sunshine should still break out, at least partially, in most areas during the second half of the day. 

