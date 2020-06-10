Severe thunderstorms left a trail of destruction across Mid-Michigan on Wednesday, knocking down countless trees, power lines, and damaging numerous homes and vehicles. A stretch of quieter weather will take over as we begin the cleanup process, and we expect it to stay that way for much of the next week.
Overnight
Severe thunderstorms have pulled well east of the state, but we still have an area of low pressure tracking through the area overnight. This will stir up a few additional showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorm, but no additional severe weather is expected. Expect mostly cloudy skies outside of any overnight showers, with some clearing beginning to develop toward morning.
We'll also see conditions take a much more comfortable turn as both humidity and temperatures drop. We'll wind up with lows in the upper 50s by daybreak, with a SW wind at 15-25 mph.
Thursday
Partly to mostly cloudy skies early Thursday morning will quickly be replaced by sunshine by midday. We'll keep things that way into early, when a few isolated showers will be possible. These will impact a very select few locations, and will be nothing at all like the storms on Wednesday.
Highs will be comfortable on Thursday in the mid 70s, with pleasantly low levels of humidity.
