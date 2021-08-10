Good Wednesday morning!
Strong to severe thunderstorms rolled through Mid-Michigan late last night and early this morning. According to the Consumers Energy Outage Map, nearly 200 thousand customers are without power this morning statewide, including many in Mid-Michigan.
Today & Tonight
Our severe weather threat has ended for the night. Some lingering showers will remain possible through the next few hours, but the worst of the thunderstorms have exited to the east.
As you get set to head out the door this morning, plan for another very warm and humid start to the day. Temperatures are in the 60s and 70s once again, with dew points not trailing far behind.
Much of today is expected to be dry after showers and this morning, and temperatures should surge into the 80s once again. With the humidity factored in, it's possible we could feel like the lower and middle 90s at times.
Find ways to stay cool if you're one of many without power, as there won't be much relief the next few days. Perhaps stay with relatives or friends, or a hotel for a night or two if possible to get some relief from the uncomfortable air.
Much of the morning and early afternoon appear to be on the dry side. But with our heat and humidity holding strong today, check in with the radar once in awhile this afternoon to be safe. The better chance for the TV5 viewing area will be from around dinnertime this evening into the early overnight as a line of thunderstorms developing to our northwest sags into the region.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of Mid-Michigan in an Enhanced Risk, which suggests several severe storms are possible as this line passes through. All forms of severe weather, damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes are possible with our threat today.
Damaging winds would be the main threat assuming these thunderstorms develop into a linear formation, with the best chance for tornadoes coming with any cells that develop on their own. However, there is a smaller chance for a few areas of rotation to be embedded within the line, too.
As always, we'll monitor this threat all afternoon and evening, and keep you posted on any watches or updates that may be issued.
Showers and storms should taper off closer to the morning commute on Thursday. Overnight lows will stay in the 60s and 70s yet again.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
