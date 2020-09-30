A stormy end to September saw heavy downpours, gusty winds, and even small hail. What's October have on the slate for us?
Tonight
Scattered thunderstorms, many of which produced small hail as they tracked through Mid-Michigan, will taper off this evening. Most of the activity will wind down after 8:00 PM, but isolated lake effect showers will remain a possibility through the overnight period. Outside of any lingering showers, partly cloudy skies will take hold overnight, with a sharper chill settling in.
Temperatures will plunge into the low to mid 40s by daybreak, with a WNW wind at 10-20 mph adding a little more bite. Be ready to dress warmly in the morning!
Thursday
Yet another cold front will pivot southeast across the state on Thursday, leading to a near repeat of what we saw on Wednesday. Isolated morning showers will give way to a more widespread round of showers again in the afternoon, possibly including some scattered thunderstorms. Like on Wednesday, there will be enough cold air aloft for the possibility of small hail in addition to heavy rain and frequent lightning. Keep an eye on the skies, and have an umbrella close by.
Also like Wednesday, temperatures won't be what you'd normally expect for thunderstorms. Highs will be limited to the upper 50s, and it will remain breezy with a WSW wind at 10-20 mph. Be prepared for a raw day to kick off the month of October!
