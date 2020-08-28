Good Friday afternoon! We hope you've had a great week and wish you a wonderful weekend ahead.
Showers and thunderstorms passed through parts of the region yesterday some of them even causing some damage with a microburst. We wrote an article about that if you're curious. You can find that here: Storm damage in Bay County likely caused by microburst.
For the last day of the workweek, it appears we'll remain unsettled with more rain chances lasting through the course of the day. Thankfully, most of your weekend is dry after we get the rain out of the way today.
Today & Tonight
Showers and storms will be possible all day long, but there will be breaks in the action from time to time. We're seeing that in many areas as we hit the lunch hour. With plenty of humidity and moisture to work with today, any storms that develop will have the potential for locally heavy rainfall.
We've already seen a swath of 2-4" develop along and south of I-69 today and we still have a long way to go.
Track the rain before you head out the door today, by checking in with our Interactive Radar.
The Weather Prediction Center has included all of the TV5 viewing area in its Excessive Rainfall Outlook with a Slight Risk (10-20%). Excessive rainfall is defined as rain exceeding flash flood levels, so that's something worth watching today.
Rainfall totals will be highly variable, with potential for over 1" of rain in some of our hardest hit spots, while others may receive less than that. It's completely dependent on who sees the most consistent rain.
If that weren't enough, we do have potential for strong to severe storms as well, with a Slight Risk in place for most of the area. Strong storms are possible all day, but the best chance for severe weather will be around 12 PM to midnight. Strong winds and heavy rain are the main threats, but hail and isolated tornadoes can't be ruled out.
With all of the clouds and showers around today, highs should cooler this afternoon with mostly 70s. These 70s won't be very pleasant, with boat loads of humidity expected through today.
Temperatures will cool off into the 60s for overnight lows with continued chances for scattered showers and storms keeping things muggy.
Saturday & Sunday
It won't be the nicest end to the workweek, but we will salvage our weather story for the weekend.
We'll likely start with lingering cloud cover early Saturday, and a few showers can't be ruled out during the early morning. However, after the morning hours we expect things to improve quickly with increasing amounts of sunshine into the afternoon and evening hours. It's possible we could see a few lake-effect rain showers in the far north toward M-55, but that would be more of the exception than the rule.
Temperatures on Saturday should be a lot more comfortable with 70s expected and a noticeable drop in the humidity.
Sunday is absolutely wonderful, with arguably a taste of fall. We'll have a good amount of sunshine to start the day, with some fair weather cumulus clouds developing into the afternoon.
We should stay dry through the day, with highs remaining comfortable with a mix of 60s and 70s.
Stay warm, everyone!
