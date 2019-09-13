Good morning Mid-Michigan!
We hope you had a great week so far despite all the active weather and we wish you a great weekend ahead.
It has been a stormy week in Mid-Michigan, and the chance continues today for some stronger to possibly severe storms.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
The rain has started this morning and is moving through the region. Heavy rain and thunderstorms are also happening this Friday morning, so make sure to grab the rain gear before you head out and give yourself extra time for the morning commute.
The rain this morning is wave one, and the second wave is on it's way for the afternoon. It's possible that any of the storms that develop in the afternoon hours could be on the strong to severe side. The Storm Prediction Center has once again highlighted a slight and marginal Risk for severe weather for most of the TV5 viewing area.
The main threats associated with the strong storms will be damaging windS and hail. Heavy rain which could lead to localized flooding. Also, a spin-up tornado will be possible as well. The time-frame we are looking at is 2PM through 8PM for the strong to severe storms.
This afternoon temperatures will climb into the middle and upper 70s.
Showers and thunderstorms should diminish around sunset tonight. After the rain ends around 7PM to 8PM, we will have decreasing clouds and temperatures will drop into the 50s.
