As the holiday weekend continues, our weather is set to take a rough and tumble turn overnight.
Tonight
Where our daytime period on Sunday was quiet, the overnight period will not be. A complex storm system will track in across the Great Lakes late this evening and overnight, with a warm front helping to inject some extra moisture in over the state. With the added humidity will come added instability, setting in motion a round of showers and thunderstorms that will begin to develop in earnest after 9:00 PM.
Keep tabs on the developing storms with the First Warn 5 Interactive Radar!
The first of the storms will arrive near Houghton Lake and Clare by 10:00 PM, and will settle in over most locations north and west of the Bay by midnight. From there, the activity will continue to track southeast during the overnight period, arriving along I-69 shortly after 2:00 AM. Things will then begin to wind down after 4:00 AM, when a cold front begins to track eastward across the state. A few isolated showers will remain possible through sunrise, but will come to an end shortly thereafter as the front departs.
Severe weather will be possible with tonight's storms, mostly focused on the threat of damaging winds and hail. However, given the dynamics in play, there will also be a low chance for isolated, brief tornadoes. The overall threat is greatest along US-127, US-10, and western M-55 where the Storm Prediction Center has placed a slight (scattered) risk. The chance is lower along and east of I-75, but it is a chance nonetheless. Keep tuned to TV5 for updates throughout the evening, and make sure you have a way to receive warnings overnight if they are issued for your area.
It will be an increasingly breezy night outside of the storms. Southerly winds will increase to 15-25 mph, with gusts approaching 35 mph at times. Lows will settle in the low 60s by morning.
Labor Day
Fortunately, these storms will clear out in time for us to enjoy some nicer conditions to end the holiday weekend. Isolated showers may linger through mid-morning, but clouds will begin to decrease as we move into Monday afternoon. While breezy, we'll have some perfect weather for your outdoor plans with temperatures climbing into the low 70s. Winds will be out of the west at 10-20 mph, occasionally gusting a little higher.
Enjoy the sun on Labor Day, because we're in for some more unsettled weather for the middle of the week!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
