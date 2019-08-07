Another night, another round of showers and thunderstorms.
Overnight
A large complex of showers and thunderstorms will make its way southeastward across the region overnight. Severe weather is no longer expected, but the storms could still produce strong winds and frequent lightning along with torrential downpours. Overnight travelers should be prepared for reduced visibility in any storms, along with ponding on roads.
Most of the storms will move out of the region after 4:00 AM, but isolated showers trailing behind the main line will be possible through daybreak. Lows will fall into the mid 60s.

Thursday
The cold front responsible for the overnight storms will make its way across the state on Thursday, pulling east of the region during the afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies with isolated showers in the morning, will transition to decreasing clouds by late-morning.
Even with the passage of the front, there will likely be enough leftover instability to spark off a few hit-or-miss showers or thunderstorms in the increasing sunshine. Keep an eye out for a passing downpour into early evening, when the threat is expected to end.
Despite the chance for leftover showers, Thursday will be an increasingly pleasant day. Highs will level off in the upper 70s behind the departing cold front, with humidity levels continuing to scale back. We'll even be treated to a WNW wind at 10-15 mph, lending itself to a refreshing feeling.

