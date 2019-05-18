Good evening/night Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great week and we welcome you to the weekend.
Several chances for some showers and thunderstorms will present themselves throughout this weekend. A few of those storms are posing to turn severe.
We break it down below.
Today & Tonight
A marginal risk for some strong to possibly severe is in place for areas of Mid-Michigan tonight. Remember this is a 1 of a scale of 5 for the intensity of severe storms.
Mostly cloudy skies will continue on tonight along with the chance for a few pop-up showers or T-Storms in the unstable air mass.
Lows will remain mild in the middle to upper 50s.
Sunday
Sunday is the day of greater concern weather-wise. With Saturday's warm front passing east of the region in advance of a powerful low-pressure system, temperatures will undergo another early-Summer surge.
Most of us will see the mercury climb into the middle and upper 70s, despite mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. We'll also see dew points climb into the low and middle 60s, making for a downright muggy second half of the weekend.
That's the good news. The bad news is that surge of warmth and humidity will set the stage for two rounds of showers and thunderstorms. The first will arrive around late morning into the early afternoon and will carry on until roughly mid-afternoon. After a brief lull, a second round of storms looks to roll in late afternoon and evening. Any of the storms we see on Sunday could be strong, but it's this second round that stands the greatest likelihood of producing some severe weather.
Damaging winds will be the greatest threat posed by the storms, but all of the usual suspects will be in play. Expect heavy downpours and frequent lightning to accompany the storms, along with the possibility of some small hail.
If you are currently planning anything outdoors on Sunday, you may want to adjust those plans to keep them indoors, or at least be prepared to quickly duck for cover.
Keep it tuned to TV5 throughout the weekend for updates!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
