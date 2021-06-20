Good Sunday evening/night Mid-Michigan! We hope you're enjoying this Father's Day weekend.
After a quiet start to the day, chances for showers and t-storms will still be likely to develop later this evening and overnight into Monday.
Here's the latest forecast!
Evening/Tonight
More clouds will continue to build ahead of our approaching system looking to deliver some showers and t-storms later this evening and overnight.
The best timing for showers and storms to pick up will be around 8-10 PM this evening. Our severe threat will last until Monday morning around 6 AM.
These storms could be strong to severe for some areas across the region. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has a Marginal Risk (1/5; isolated chance) for the Tri-Cities and north, a Slight Risk (2/5; scattered chance) for the Tri-Cities and south, including the Thumb, and an Enhanced Risk (3/5; chance of numerous severe storms) for the southern half of Shiawassee County, and southwestern corner of Genesee County.
All hazard types are possible with the storms expected tonight, with even the chance of an isolated tornado to be non-zero; but, the main focus is on damaging wind gusts, hail, and heavy downpours.
Be sure to stay weather-aware and check in on our interactive radar right here. Any active weather alerts can be found here. With any forecast, stay tuned for updates on-air, online, and on your smartphone.
On a lighter note, we officially say hello to astronomical summer at 11:31 PM. Remember that Meteorological summer started back on June 1st. Here's a quick overview of the differences.
We settle into the mid to upper 60s tonight, but the main focus is still on the storms. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will take us through most of the overnight into early Monday morning. morning commute.
Monday
A few pop-up showers and storms will still linger throughout the morning, but will be more of the hit-or-miss variety before coming to an end around lunchtime.
After this system passes through, a rush of seasonably cooler air will move in. Highs will only manage the low 70s Monday early afternoon before falling throughout the 60s and 50s into the evening behind a passing cold front.
Your Monday afternoon into the evening is also mostly dry with decreasing clouds after a stormy overnight, but the chance for a pop-up shower or storm cannot be ruled out throughout the afternoon.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
