Happy Tuesday Mid-Michigan! We hope you have had a great start to the week so far.
We are tracking showers and storms in the forecast for tonight and throughout the day on Wednesday.
Download the TV5 mobile app to stay updated with the latest weather information.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
While most of us should stay rain-free during the early evening hours, keep an eye on the radar for any storms or showers appearing starting around 8PM.
Once these showers and storms arrive, expect periods of rain and storms continuing through the overnight hours and into early Wednesday morning.
To accommodate for the chance of severe storms, the Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk for severe weather tonight. We'll be watching between 8 PM - 6 AM for the possibility of strong to even severe storms.
With the overnight threat, make sure to have a way to get any weather alerts. The main hazards we are looking at are strong winds, heavy rain at times and we are not ruling out having a few spin-ups in the atmosphere.
Low temperatures tonight will only drop into the 70s and it will be windy overnight and throughout the day Wednesday.
Wednesday
Showers and storms will continue to march through the area Wednesday morning, before we get a break during the peak of the day. With some sun expected, temperatures will climb back into the 80s. Fueling up the atmosphere once again.
A cold front will move through Wednesday evening, sparking up more showers and thunderstorms. This time around storms are expected to be even stronger than Tuesday nights round.
The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Slight risk for severe storms on Wednesday. The current time frame we're watching is between 4 PM - 10 PM. All hazards are possible with this chance, including damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, hail, and tornadoes.
Stay with us here at TV5 for updates.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.