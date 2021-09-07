Good Tuesday evening/night Mid-Michigan! We hope you enjoyed the weekend.
After a extended weekend for some, the return to the normal routine will likely be accompanied by some strong to severe storms later today.
We have the latest forecast!
Weather Alerts
With the growing confidence of severe weather for your Tuesday, stay up to date on the latest weather alerts for your area here.
Today & Tonight (Tuesday)
Storm chances will be best for the afternoon and evening hours across the region as a cold front passes from the NW to the SE. Could have a few storms near Roscommon as early as the late morning. The Storm Prediction Center still has a slight risk (2/5) for scattered severe storms to develop.
Communities northwest of the Tri-Cities will be first in line for storms tracking in near lunchtime into the early afternoon hours. Eventually, these storms will reach the Tri-Cities and northern Thumb closer dinnertime in the later afternoon and early evening hours.
Storms will be capable of producing damaging winds at any time, and we cannot completely rule out large hail or isolated tornadoes.
On top of all of that, the storms are also likely to produce torrential rain. Most of Mid-Michigan is in line to pick up 1"-2" of rainfall from Tuesday's storms, but locally higher amounts will be possible. With that, come concerns for localized flooding, and is all the more reason to stay weather aware on Tuesday afternoon and evening.
Storms look to wrap up before midnight with partly cloudy skies going into the overnight hours. Lows tonight drop back into the 50s.
Make sure you have a way to receive warnings wherever you are, and keep it tuned to TV5 for updates!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
