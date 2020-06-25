Rough and tumble conditions are still expected this evening as scattered thunderstorms roll into the state. Once they're gone though, get used to seeing the sun!
Tonight
Scattered thunderstorms will roll into the region after 8:00 PM, and while slightly diminished, the chance for severe weather still exists. Be prepared for intense downpours as the storms roll in this evening, along with the potential for damaging winds and hail. An isolated tornado also remains possible, but the chance is very low.
Track tonight's storms with the First Warn 5 Interactive Radar!
Storms will continue in earnest until about 2:00 AM, with a few light showers possibly lingering into the start of Saturday morning. Temperatures will remain warm and muggy, with lows only dropping to the upper 60s. Breezy conditions will persist outside of storms, with westerly winds at 10-20 mph.
Weekend Forecast
Showers should be much more hit and miss early Saturday morning and many areas will wake up dry with mostly cloudy skies. While clouds may be stubborn initially Saturday, it appears we'll see clouds diminish into the afternoon and evening hours so we should be able to salvage much of the day, despite what could be a gray start.
Highs should manage to jump into the middle 80s once again with a little more humidity.
Dry weather should largely hold through Saturday afternoon. It's worth noting a few models kick up a few hit and miss showers during the latter half of the day, but that doesn't appear to be a sure thing at this time. We'll call the afternoon dry for now, but we'll update as necessary.
We should clear our skies out even more Saturday night into Sunday with a beautiful second half of the weekend in store.
Skies should be mostly sunny all day long on Sunday with high temperatures running just a bit cooler in the afternoon. Lower and middle 80s should be the target in most areas with cooler values near the lakeshore.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.