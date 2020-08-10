Good evening/night Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a wonderful weekend.
Rain and t-storms are in the forecast for this evening. Some strong to severe will be possible.
Good news is we lose some of the humidity into mid-week.
We break down the forecast below!
Weather Alerts
Severe T-Storm Watch in effect for Gratiot County and into southwest Michigan until midnight.
Get the latest on any watches or warning for your area here.
Also keep tabs on any developing showers and/or t-storms with the Interactive Radar.
Tonight
A cold front is still on track to move through the region later this evening.
This is going to be the lifting mechanism for some better organized shower and t-storm development.Some storms that develop have the chance to become strong to even severe.
To account for this, the Storm Prediction Center has issued parts of our viewing area under a Slight Risk and a Marginal Risk for severe weather.
The main threats are still going to be gusty winds, heavy rain and hail. While the tornado threat is low, it's not zero. Something to keep in mind going into tonight.
Make sure to stick with us at TV5 and we will keep you updated.
Showers and storms will begin to diminish and move east past midnight, with just a lingering rain chance continuing into our Tuesday morning.
Overnight low temperatures will drop into the middle and upper 60s.
Tuesday
We could have a few lingering showers for the earlier morning hours. Most will drying out by this point.
Decreasing clouds expected later into the afternoon. This should give way to some sunshine to end out the day.
Highs Tuesday will reach back into the low 80s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
