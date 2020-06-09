Our weather is turning tropical here in the Great Lakes, but while that may sound enticing, it's setting us up for severe weather.
Overnight
Normally when we deal with a tropical system in Michigan, it's nothing more than a remnant low producing a few thunderstorms. Not the case tonight! Tropical Depression Cristobal, still maintaining its tropical characteristics over 900 miles inland from where it made landfall, will continue to track north across Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula overnight. Here in Mid-Michigan, we will deal with some of the systems outer rain bands and embedded thunderstorms.
The overnight storms may become severe from time to time, producing damaging winds and torrential tropical downpours. With the system still tropical in nature, isolated brief tornadoes will also be possible. Make sure that you have a means of receiving warnings while you are asleep, such as the TV5 Mobile App!
Setting the stage for the overnight storms will be lingering warm air, with lows only set to dip to the mid 70s in most locations! Add to that a surge in humidity thanks to a passing warm front, and there will be plenty of fuel for storms to tap into.
Wednesday
Cristobal is only the first in a one-two punch of strong to severe thunderstorms. A few lingering showers and thunderstorms early Wednesday morning will give way to sunshine in many locations by midday. This will be what we call self-destructive sunshine, because we will still be sitting in an absolute steam bath of an air mass ahead of an approaching cold front. The returning sunshine will rapidly destabilize the atmosphere, setting the stage for widespread strong to severe thunderstorms. That in mind, the Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Mid-Michigan under an enhanced risk of severe weather, with a high likelihood of damaging winds and large hail, along with the possibility of tornadoes.
Thunderstorms will develop rapidly early Wednesday afternoon, beginning as clusters of discrete thunderstorms. Some of these storms could become tornadic supercells, so it is important that you already be on your guard and ready to seek shelter. Torrential downpours are also likely with these storms, leading to localized flooding.
The initial storms will likely develop into a large squall line by early-evening as it progresses east into the Thumb. This will further enhance the threat of damaging winds, and could also lead to isolated brief tornadoes. The storms will track east of the region after 9:00 PM, bringing the severe weather threat to a close as a cooler and drier air mass begins to filter in. Isolated showers will remain possible on Wednesday night under partly cloudy skies. After daytime highs in the low to mid 80s, lows will dip into the upper 50s.
Lastly, rainfall totals of 1"-2" are expected across the region from the combined rounds of storms, but locally higher amounts up to 3" will be possible so make sure to monitor water levels in your area closely.
