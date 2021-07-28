Strong to severe storms are likely tonight, bringing the threat of damaging winds and torrential rain with them.
Overnight
Strong to severe storms remain likely overnight as a complex of severe thunderstorms, known as a derecho, tracks southeast out of Wisconsin. This will all begin with a round of generally light rain and a few thunderstorms between 11:00 PM and 2:00 AM, preceding the derecho itself. From there, the threat of damaging winds and torrential rain will increase between roughly 3:00 AM and 7:00 AM across Mid-Michigan.
While the worst of the system is expected to focus mostly on southwest Michigan, there is growing concern that new thunderstorms may develop on the eastern flank of the derecho and then track farther east for a more direct impact in our area. Damaging winds are a serious concern for most of the area, but even a small easterly shift in the track of this system could bring the potential for hurricane-force wind gusts our way.
Make sure that your mobile devices are charged before heading to bed, and that you have a way to receive warnings overnight. Since much of this event will be occurring while most people are asleep, waiting to be woken up by the storms themselves may be too late. Keep track of the storms with the First Warn 5 Interactive Radar!
Thursday
Strong to severe thunderstorms will continue to make a mess of the morning commute. Much of the activity will be working through from the Tri-Cities to I-69 and across the Thumb between 6:00 AM and 8:00 AM, so you should at least plan on some extra driving time in those areas. You may even want to hold off and leave a little later until the storms pass to avoid potentially blinding downpours. Regardless of when you head out, stay alert for localized flooding!
Thunderstorms will depart by midday, leaving us with gradually decreasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs will top out in the low 80s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
