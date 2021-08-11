Thunderstorms continue to plague us here in Michigan.
Overnight
Severe weather potential has scaled down a bit for the overnight period, but it isn't completely out of the question just yet. As a line of strong to severe thunderstorms tracks east along I-69 through midnight, more scattered showers and thunderstorms developing on the west side of the state will track our way. Make sure that you have a way to receive warnings throughout the night, and keep track of the storms with the First Warn 5 Interactive Radar!
Outside of the storms, it will be another warm and humid night as lows head for the low 70s. Breezy at times too, with southwesterly winds at 10-20 mph.
Thursday
Another day of hot and humid weather comes our way on Thursday. Lingering clouds in the morning will give way to mostly sunny skies by lunchtime. We'll keep it sunny into the early evening, before we look for our next round of storms to head our way. There is a chance for these storms to be severe late Thursday evening, but the chance will be much lower this time around. Highs Thursday will climb into the upper 80s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
