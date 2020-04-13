Happy Monday! We hope you've had a great Easter weekend and we send our best for a great week.
Today has been cooler, windy and a little bit rainy. Now this evening, it will still be breezy but the winds will start to gradually ease up.
We break down the forecast below.
Weather Alerts
Wind Advisory in place for all of Mid-Michigan. Click here for specifics on your county.
This Evening & Tonight
A few passing showers will be possible going through the evening hours. Otherwise, expect a mostly cloudy sky. With the passing cold front, temperatures continue to fall this evening. For most in the 30s, feeling much cooler because of the strong winds.
Sustained wind values will be out of the west and will run between 20 to 30 miles per hour with frequent gusts between 40 to 55 miles per hour.
With these strong winds, it's possible for power outages to occur.
Lakeshore flooding will also be a concern. Huron and Tuscola counties are under a Lakeshore Flood Warning. Lakeshore Flood Warning expiring at 12 AM Tuesday. Especially on the west side of these counties, main problems will be erosion and low-lying flooding, with road closures possible.
Winds will start to ease up tonight, with decreasing clouds. Temperatures tonight will drop into the 20s and lower 30s.
