Good Monday morning! We hope you've had a great weekend and we send our best for a great start to the week.
Easter Sunday didn't turn out too bad weather wise, with some decently warm temperatures and rain holding off much of the day. Rain did move back in for some late last night and we'll see that continue in places for the morning hours today.
In addition, wind gusts will become a big factor in our forecast to start the week.
Today & Tonight
Rain and potentially a bit of mix will be possible largely through the morning hours today with most areas expected to dry out this afternoon and evening. As far as any wet weather is concerned this morning, most of it should be rain with any mix not expected to amount to anything significant.
There may be a few showers during the latter half of the day on the backside of our departing storm system, but those should be more scattered, with the best chances the farther northwest you go.
Temperatures will be going in reverse today, with plenty of 50s to start the day, expected to fall into the middle 30s to low 40s this afternoon. When combined with the gustiness we expect this afternoon, wind chills will drop into the 20s and 30s.
Those aforementioned winds will pick up significantly late this morning and be at their strongest through early evening. Sustained values out of the west will run between 20-30 miles per hour with frequent gusts between 40-55 miles per hour during this time.
With gusts this strong, it's possible that scattered power outages occur. It would also be a good idea to secure any loose outdoor objects that may easily blow around.
Lakeshore flooding will also be a problem, especially on the western side of Huron and Tuscola counties. Lakeshore Flood Warnings exist here from 10 AM to 12 AM Tuesday to account for significant erosion and low-lying flooding, with road closures possible where water comes inland.
Winds subside a bit overnight to around 15-25 miles per hour with gusts relaxing to near 30 miles per hour. We should dry out with skies breaking up a bit and lows falling into the 20s and low 30s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.