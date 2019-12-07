Good Saturday morning! We hope you've had a great week and send our best for an awesome weekend ahead.
While this weekend won't be quite as bright as we'd like, there seems to be far more dry time than wet time. That provides a great opportunity to get any last minute outdoor chores done if you've been putting them off.
Saturday
Clouds will hang tough as we kick off the weekend, but as winds become more southerly, it's possible we see some of the clouds break up later today. Outside of any isolated light snow or flurries, we should remain dry today, certainly no significant wet weather.
Temperatures are starting in the teens and 20s this morning and just like the last few days, we're expected to top out around the middle 30s. Wind chills will likely feel like the 20s with a southerly wind around 5 to 15 mph.
Conditions remain pretty quiet as we work through Saturday evening and we should avoid any problems for any plans tonight. Temperatures won't drop too far with clouds hanging on overnight. Expect a drop into the middle 20s to near 30.
Sunday
There won't be a shortage of cloud cover on Sunday, but with a southerly wind flow becoming even more enthusiastic tomorrow around 10-20 miles per hour, we should warm up nicely into the afternoon.
Highs on Sunday should top out in the lower and middle 40s for most of Mid-Michigan, with the exception being some of our northern zones in the upper 30s.
Despite the clouds, it appears much of the day will be dry. If you're going to be working or doing anything outside, keep an eye on the radar the closer we get to sunset tomorrow (around 5 PM) as rain chances will increase as the night goes along.
However, even as rain develops, we're expecting mainly light rain and some may not even see rain until after midnight, so no need to cancel anything. Rain chances will get higher as we move into Monday as our next storm system approaches.
Monday Storm System
Speaking of that system, at this point, it looks to be primarily a rain event for us. As is always the case with these warmer winter systems, temperatures will be very important, so be sure to keep an eye on forecast updates as we refine the details.
There will likely be a period of mix and snow as temperatures cool down on the backside of the system. And once that system passes us by, cooler air will eventually get the lake-effect snow machine going on the west side of the state.
Of course, the conditions will be worse on that side of the state, but some lake-effect snow will periodically be possible from Tuesday through early Thursday. We'll keep you posted!
Beyond the wet weather coming with that system, there will be a pretty sizable cool down going into the middle of next week. Highs on Tuesday will drop into the 20s with highs only in the teens expected on Wednesday, giving us some of the coldest air of the season so far.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
