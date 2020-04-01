Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and wish you a wonderful Wednesday.
It's been a dreary start to the week with plenty of gray skies and periods of drizzle and light rain. While some of that may continue for the first part of today, we do expect improvement to gradually start arriving this afternoon and move in for the rest of the workweek.
Today & Tonight
If you're headed out early for the morning drive, you may still run into a bit of drizzle or light rain here and there. It shouldn't amount to much more than a continued nuisance. Temperatures are right around the middle 30s to low 40s.
Any drizzle or shower chances should gradually fade through the course of the day, with some clearing possible during the latter part of the day. The best chance for skies to break up will be in eastern areas. It's worth noting, this clearing may not reach everyone before the day is over.
With stubborn clouds hanging around and a north northeasterly flow still in place, highs near the lakeshore may still be on the cooler side in the upper 30s. It does appear that inland areas will warm up a bit more today compared to the last few days with middle and upper 40s this afternoon.
Skies will continue clearing into the late evening and overnight. This clearing will set us up for a beautiful Thursday, but also a cooler start into tomorrow morning. Lows will fall into the middle 20s to low 30s.
Thursday & Friday
As we get set to close out the workweek, we're in for two beautiful days on Thursday and Friday.
Skies that clear out on Wednesday night should stay mostly clear through the day on Thursday, with loads of sunshine providing a substantial warm up into the afternoon. We expect highs to land in the middle 50s for inland locations, but as is typical this time of year, lakeshore counties will be a bit cooler in the 40s.
We expect more of the same on Friday, although there may be a few more high clouds drifting through from time to time. High temperatures on Friday afternoon should make a degree or two of improvement inland with middle and upper 50s, while the lakeshore counties will still be a bit cooler in the 40s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.