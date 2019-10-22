We saw quite an array of weather on Tuesday! Sun in the morning quickly flipped back to cloudier skies and scattered showers, with the same gusty winds that first kicked in on Monday. We're going to have to hang in there for a bit longer, as changes will be slow for the second half of the week.
Overnight
Windy conditions will continue overnight as low pressure continues to hover over the north shore of Lake Superior. Scattered showers will become less numerous as the night goes on however, thanks to the winds shifting into the west. Still, we'll be left with plenty of leftover wet roads for overnight travelers, made more treacherous at times by the strong winds and fallen leaves.
Expect 10-20 mph winds with gusts still reaching up to 30 mph at times. Chillier temperatures will continue to ride in on the winds, with morning lows winding up in the low 40s. Expect a real feel closer to the mid 30s.
Wednesday
Still windy as we hit the middle of the work week, but we'll fare a little better in other ways. After a mostly cloudy start with the chance for a few isolated showers north and west of Saginaw Bay, clouds will begin to break up in the afternoon. Westerly winds will still clock in at 10-20 mph, with gusts near 30 mph. Highs in the low 50s.
This latest visit from drier air will also prove all too brief, as a smaller disturbance moving off of the Rockies gets caught up in the circulation from our present storm, and rolls in on Wednesday evening.
Clouds will increase after the evening commute, with scattered showers breaking out closer to 8:00 PM and continuing for much of Wednesday night. Despite that, there is good news! Winds will finally diminish on Wednesday night, dropping to 4-8 mph. Lows around 40.
