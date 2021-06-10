Our weather has been on repeat all week, and that will not be changing as we prepare to wrap up the work week.
Tonight
As with the last few evenings, any leftover shower and thunderstorm activity will quickly come to an end after sunset. Clear to partly cloudy skies will take over, with low temperatures headed for the mid 60s. With only a light southeasterly wind in place, patchy fog may develop by daybreak.
Friday
As the atmosphere resets overnight, Friday will start off like Thursday with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will warm quick, then clouds will pop-up again in the afternoon thanks to the heating. With plenty of moisture still on-tap for Friday, pop-up showers and thunderstorms again come into the mix. Highs will reach the upper 80s with near 90 inland and mid 70s along the lakeshore.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.