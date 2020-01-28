Quiet weather continues across the region, with little inclination to change for a few more days.
Overnight
Mostly cloudy skies will continue for the remainder of the night, with low temperatures declining into the mid 20s. Winds will be faint out of the north at only 3-6 mph.
Wednesday & Thursday
As a large high pressure system continues to track east across the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys, our weather will hold level over the next two days. Mostly cloudy skies may allow an occasional break of sun through here and there, with highs on Wednesday holding near average in the low 30s.
Mostly cloudy skies will continue on Wednesday night, with lows headed for the low 20s.
Copy and paste on Thursday. Mostly cloudy skies again, with highs in the low 30s.
