Winter's reappearance in our weather will hold for a little bit longer.
Overnight
Mostly cloudy skies and isolated snow showers will continue overnight. Nothing more than a dusting on grassy surfaces will be possible from any passing snow showers.
Winds will be much lighter, but we're still looking at a cold night. Expect lows to settle into the mid 20s, but with a west wind at only 5-10 mph.
Wednesday
High pressure will keep a firmer hold on our weather on Wednesday, but we still won't be completely free of the chance for a passing rain or snow shower just yet. Like Tuesday, there will be periodic breaks of sun in between the passing showers, but it just won't have the power it needs to warm us up.
Highs will remain well below average, climbing to around 40 degrees. That, compared to the average of 56!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.