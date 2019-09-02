Labor Day weekend began on a cool note, but saw warmer conditions return for the holiday itself. There is a little more Summer to be had, but Tuesday could get a little bumpy.
Tonight
Isolated showers will give way to increasing clouds overnight, but dry conditions will take over into the start of Tuesday. Lows will cool to similar levels as the past few nights, settling in the middle and upper 50s.
Expect light winds out of the NNE at 4-8 mph.
Tuesday
We look to start off dry for the early morning hours. Temperatures starting in the low 60s.
Chances for some strong to severe storms will be possible into the late morning and then again into the late afternoon and evening.
The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has a Marginal and Slight risk for severe weather across Mid-Michigan Tuesday. Remember this is a 1 and 2 on a scale of 5 for strong storms to develop.
Strong winds, heavy rain, hail, and a few spin up tornadoes will all be possible with these storms.
Stay tuned at we fine tune the forecast throughout today.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.