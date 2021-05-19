Summer in May shows no signs of stopping!
Tonight
Following some negligible showers on Wednesday evening, partly to mostly cloudy skies will continue overnight. Low temperatures should be falling into the upper 40s, but with this early taste of Summer continuing, lows will only dip to the low 60s. Southerly winds will ease to around 5-10 mph.
Thursday
Much like Wednesday, the day will start off partly to mostly cloudy and dry, but pop-up showers and thunderstorms will have better chances of development going into the afternoon and early evening hours.
We crank the heat up even a little further Thursday into the weekend too! Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s for most going into the afternoon Thursday.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
