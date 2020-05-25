Good Monday afternoon! We hope you've had a great weekend and wish you all the best for a safe Memorial Day, whether you're traveling or spending some time honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
It's been a pretty solid weekend overall here in Mid-Michigan, with dry weather sticking around most of the time. Highs climbed back into the 80s in many areas on Sunday as well, and only get warmer as we start this week.
While we can't rule out wet weather the next few days, the chances will remain fairly hit or miss, so we don't expect any washouts through Wednesday.
Tonight
We will hold onto a slim chance for a rain shower or thunderstorm early tonight, before we dry out and are left with a partly cloudy sky overnight and for the start of Tuesday.
Temperatures tonight will drop into the middle and upper 60s with a wind sustained at 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday
It will almost be a copy and paste forecast for Tuesday compared to Monday. We are expecting another round of sun and clouds, with a few isolated showers or storms possible. The heat will kick up once again with high temperatures expected to reach the middle and upper 80s. The humidity will also get an up-tick Tuesday, especially in the afternoon hours. With that said make sure to stay cool and hydrated and don't forget the sunscreen.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
Stay warm, everyone!
