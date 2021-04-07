Good Wednesday evening/night Mid-Michigan!
After a very warm Wednesday, we are still looking at the chance for showers and thunderstorms over the next several days as another system moves closer to the Great Lakes.
Here's the latest forecast!
Today
A few records may be broken before the day is over. Saginaw is 81 set back in 1991 along with Flint is 83 set back in 1929. Stay tuned!
Later this afternoon and evening though mainly around dinnertime, we are tracking the chance for some isolated pop up showers and thunderstorms. Better chances look to reside farther west along US-127. Otherwise, we should remain dry overall today.
Tonight
Skies look to remain partly cloudy going later into this evening and overnight.
There will remain the chance of showers (mainly along US-127 and up north). Nothing widespread is expected.
Lows tonight only dropping in the mid 50s with a light breeze from the SE around 5-10 mph.
Thursday
The next system we have been tracking for the last few days will finally be knocking on the door of the Great Lakes.
This will bring us more widespread rain and even some thunderstorms. Nothing should be severe in the thunderstorm department, but it is still something you'll want to be aware of. Best timeframe looks to be into the afternoon and evening hours.
Highs will reach the mid 70s, and we'll be breezy with a southeast wind around 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30.
Chance for more periodic showers and t-storms will continue into the overnight hours and last throughout Friday.
Lows Thursday night drop back into the 50s.
Stay warm, everyone!
