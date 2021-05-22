Good morning Mid-Michigan! We welcome you to another weekend.
Temperatures stay well above average for the next several days. We also get several more chances at some showers and a few t-storms.
Check out your latest forecast!
Today & Tonight
Scattered showers with a few rumbles of thunder will track through Mid-Michigan especially throughout the morning, so you may want to hold off on any outdoor activities until past lunchtime.
Clouds will slowly decrease a bit during the later afternoon into the evening, and while there will still be the chance for a pop-up shower or storm, activity will be much more isolated if it even develops at all.
Highs will climb into the middle and upper 80s yet again. Dew points climbing into the low 60s will make it feel sticky outdoors, but not too uncomfortable.
Winds will be a bit breezy from the SW around 5-15 mph. Gusts could reach 20 mph at times.
Loons are back in action at Dow Diamond this evening. First pitch @ 6:05 PM. We expect to dry out by the later evening with some sunshine to end the day.
Skies will remain clear to partly cloudy going into the overnight hours. Lows in the mid 60s with SW winds increasing to 5-15 mph.
Sunday
More clouds with a few early rays of sun will be possible for the morning hours. Most of the morning looks to trend dry.
More clouds along with picking up a better chance for scattered thunderstorms after lunchtime along a passing cold front from the north. Same story as days previous, a pop-up hit and miss fashion for anything that does develop.
Stay ahead of the rain with our Interactive Radar.
Highs easing back slightly to the upper 70s and low 80s. No shortage of summerlike conditions this weekend!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
