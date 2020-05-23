Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you are having a great weekend so far despite all the flooding which is still impacting so many of us.

Flood alerts still remain for portions of Mid-Michigan. For a complete listing and more specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page

We break down the forecast below.

Tonight

Clouds will stick around overnight with low temperatures dropping down into the middle 50s to lower 60s.

Rain chances will remain possible tonight, but the chances will increase towards daybreak Sunday.

Sunday

Showers sunday

Scattered showers and thunderstorm chances will resume on Sunday, with the highest chance for the first half of the day. The chance however will be lower during the afternoon/evening hours. Otherwise expect a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day.

Highs Sunday

Temperatures will be summer-like again on Sunday. High temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Humidity levels will pick up on Sunday, so it will feel a little sticky walking out the door. It will also be a tad breezy with winds gusting towards 20 mph at times.

Have a great Memorial Day weekend!

Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!

Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

beltoneskorichearing.com
beltoneskorichearing.com

Stay warm, everyone!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.