Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you are having a great weekend so far despite all the flooding which is still impacting so many of us.
Flood alerts still remain for portions of Mid-Michigan. For a complete listing and more specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.
We break down the forecast below.
Tonight
Clouds will stick around overnight with low temperatures dropping down into the middle 50s to lower 60s.
Rain chances will remain possible tonight, but the chances will increase towards daybreak Sunday.
Sunday
Scattered showers and thunderstorm chances will resume on Sunday, with the highest chance for the first half of the day. The chance however will be lower during the afternoon/evening hours. Otherwise expect a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day.
Temperatures will be summer-like again on Sunday. High temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Humidity levels will pick up on Sunday, so it will feel a little sticky walking out the door. It will also be a tad breezy with winds gusting towards 20 mph at times.
Have a great Memorial Day weekend!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
