Our weather has taken us on an interest ride over the past couple of days, and we've still got quite a bit of variety ahead this week!
Sunday's Back-Door Cold Front
If you got outside for some morning yard work on Sunday, it was just like most of the days last week. A mix of sun and clouds, warm, and a bit muggy with most temperatures in the middle and upper 70s. But temperatures took a quick dive by noon in many locations, thanks to a feature called a back-door cold front. These do the same thing as regular cold front, but approach from the east rather than the west as is usually the case.
By noon, many areas had seen temperatures drop into the 50s, while others had climbed into the low 80s. The sharply cooler air eventually found everyone, and even triggered some rain along the way. Heaviest amounts were reported across Isabella County where over an inch of rain briefly flooded some roadways. A rare occurrence, that got a bit of an additional cool boost from the cool waters of Lake Huron!
Tonight
The refreshing cooldown will become a full-fledged roller coaster ride tonight and into Tuesday, as that same back-door cold front tracks back through the region as a warm front. If you opened the windows to take advantage of the cooler air, you'll want to shut them and flip the air conditioning back on before you head to bed tonight. Under partly cloudy skies, temperatures will level off tonight in the middle and upper 60s, accompanied by a sharp rise in the humidity as well. With little in the way of wind, there really won't be any form of natural cooling to help us out.
Tuesday
Back to Summer on Tuesday! With the warm front clearing east of the state, last week's very warm conditions will settle right back in. We'll kick things off with a mix of clouds and sunshine in the morning, and hold that course for the remainder of the day. We'll just need to keep an eye out for a possible pop-up shower or storm in the afternoon. High temperatures with surge back to the middle and upper 80s, with dew points in the 60s making for a muggy day. Southwesterly winds will pick up to 10-20 mph, helping to offset some of the humidity.
Showers and thunderstorms will become more likely on Tuesday night as a sharp cold front approaches from the west. Some heavy downpours will be possible, along with continued gusty winds that may briefly become stronger in any storms. Warm and muggy conditions will hang on for the night, with lows stopping in the middle 60s.
