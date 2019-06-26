Wednesday was about as perfect of a summer day as you can ask for with plenty of sun, warm temperatures, and low humidity. Can the same be said as we move into the second half of the work week?
Tonight
Wednesday's beautiful weather will march right along into tonight. Partly to mostly sunny skies will continue through sunset, and then remain largely clear overnight.
Humidity will remain comfortably low, with pleasant temperatures dipping into the low 60s by daybreak.
Thursday
Mostly sunny skies will get us rolling again on Thursday, and will carry us into the early afternoon before scattered clouds boil up in the daytime heating. Those clouds may produce an isolated shower or thunderstorm through early-evening, but a better chance for storms will roll in on Thursday night.
Before all of that, highs will remain very warm in the low to mid 80s. Humidity will come up slightly, but nothing oppressive as dew points inch up to the mid 60s.
Mostly cloudy skies take over on Thursday night as a new warm front lifts northward across the region. Coming along for the ride will be a more widespread round of showers and thunderstorms, some of which could pack heavy downpours and gusty winds. Humidity levels will come up behind the warm front as well, making for a sticky night with lows in the upper 60s.
